Fife minister set to abseil from Forth Bridge for charity

A Fife woman is taking a leap of faith and carrying out an SAS-style freefall from the iconic the Forth Bridge.

Rev Susan Cord, who grew up in Kirkcaldy, will be participating in the 165ft descent to raise money for one of Scotland’s largest social care charities.

The 44-year-old said she was “excited” about the prospect of stepping off the iconic cantilever bridge in South Queensferry on Sunday (July 7) in aid of CrossReach.

Ms Cord, who grew up in Linktown Church and has completed a 10,00ft tandem skydive, said: “The Forth Bridge is my favourite bridge and is an icon of Scottish engineering, known the world over.

“To get closer and see it from another angle, while doing something so memorable, seemed like an opportunity too good to miss.”

Ms Cord, who has abseiled at an indoor climbing centre, has set up an online Just Giving fundraising page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/susan-cords-forthbridgeabseil and has raised nearly £650 so far to support CrossReach, which provides cradle to the grave services across Scotland.

You may also be interested in:

Fife Pride: Everything you kneed to know about Saturday’s big event

Sadness as popular Levenmouth man Craig Bernard passes away

Fife drug dealer jailed after crack cocaine raid

“It is an amazing charity which helps the most vulnerable in society,” the minister said.

“Staff and volunteers show Christ’s love in practical action.

“Caring with dignity for those living with dementia, providing perinatal counselling services, substance abuse recovery centres, working with families to offer holistic care and providing prison visiting centres to make visiting loved ones easier.

“The list goes on.”

Ms Cord, who leads Killearnan and Knockbain Parish Church on the Black Isle, used to work for CrossReach, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

She described it as the second best job she has had.

Ms Cord said: “The best is being a minister and I hope that through doing something daft, I can raise some money for the charity and promote its great work so more people will know what they do and want to support them,” she added.