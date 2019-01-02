Fife motorcycle charity backed by drainage business

A local business has come to the aid of a Levenmouth charity to help it through the winter months.

Naylor Drainage in Buckhaven has donated poly drainage to help Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club keep its course open.

With bad weather coming in, threatening to force the charity to close its track, it was looking for assistance.

This festive donation of field drainage will help manage the effects of inclement weather and track erosion. Ultimately, it will enable the charity to continue to grow and develop during the winter months.

New KORMC volunteer Billy Brown, owner of Fife Restoration and Refurbishment, has taken on the drainage task, along with a few of the other charity volunteers.

Alan Summers at Fife Plant Hire in Ladybank, has also kindly donated a plant machine excavator and driver for the project ahead.

It is not the only piece of recent good news for the club.

Cormorant Alpha Rig presented the charity with a £200 cheque last month, which will go towards purchasing another bike for the charity.

KORMC aims to be the sole provider of an indoor, all-weather track facility and social awareness programme in Fife that provides access to equipment and off-road riding for young people from the disadvantaged areas across the Kingdom.