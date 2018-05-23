Fife MSP heading north for marathon challenge in aid of LoveOliver

Jenny Gilruth MSP is running the Stornoway Half Marathon this Saturday in aid of a Fife-based children’s cancer charity.

Oliver Gill was born in July 2010 with a very rare and aggressive form of cancer, a malignant rhabdoid tumour.

Despite continuing to thrive and smile his way through intensive chemotherapy, he passed away peacefully at home on Christmas Day 2010, aged just 24 weeks old.

His parents, Andy and Jennifer Gill, from Leven, started LoveOliver in his memory.

The charity helps to fund research into childhood cancer and to provide practical support to families in Scotland affected by it.

Commenting ahead of the race, the MSP said: “LoveOliver is a fantastic local charity and I’m proud to be running the half marathon for such a worthy cause.

“I was privileged to meet with Jennifer Gill and Oliver’s grandparents recently.

“It’s clear how much his life lives on in all the work the charity does – from funding childhood research at Newcastle University to organising toy sales to the annual cycle day in August.

“I’m extremely proud to have LoveOliver in my constituency and I hope my fundraising efforts will help to support the charity’s invaluable work in the future.”

Jennifer Gill said: “We were absolutely delighted when Jenny got in touch to say she would like to run for LoveOliver. We feel very privileged that she is raising awareness and funds for our wee charity and really appreciate her ongoing support and encouragement for the work we do.

“We wish her a very successful run in beautiful Stornoway!”

Jenny is aiming to raise £1,000 for LoveOliver. The link to her fundraising page is mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/jennygilruth1

Also on Saturday, the charity is running a Summer New to You Sale at 191 St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy, from 10am-1pm.