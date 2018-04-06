Fife MSP supports charity with 117-mile trek

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has raised almost £9000 for charity, after enduring a 117-mile trek around the Fife coast.

Mr Rennie completed his challenge to run the entire Fife Coastal Path in just three days, and in so doing has raised thousands of pounds for the Scottish Association of Mental Health (SAMH).

The MSP and his team set off from Kincardine on March 30, arriving in Newburgh at 6.30pm on Sunday evening.

His cousin Neil ran alongside him for the entire length, while his son Stephen also covered 20 miles on his bike.

At the time of writing, Mr Rennie had raised £8968 for the charity by taking part in the challenge.

Mr Rennie said: “I pushed myself to my limits over the weekend. But the reason was simple – SAMH do fantastic work and transform lives. I’ve seen the great work they do but they need more money to help more people. It’s fair to say the weather was less than ideal, so I was delighted to finish in sunshine!

“It was a life-enhancing experience and a joy to be welcomed along the way. I am sore in places I didn’t think possible, but it is so worth it to see the thousands of pounds for SAMH, generously raised by hundreds of donors.

“Thank you to everyone who cheered me along the route and those who ran alongside me, you really kept me motivated when I was tired wet or sore, which was most of the weekend! Each time someone backed me, I got an alert, and seeing the donations come in definitely kept me cheerful, thank you.”