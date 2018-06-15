Fife mum hosting bridge walk to mark anniversary

A Collydean mother is hosting a fundraising walk across the Forth Road Bridge to mark the fourth anniversary of the death of one of her children.

The walk, which will be supporting the charity Bliss, was thought up by six-year-old Nathan Guy, who wanted to do it for his older siblings, four of whom were born prematurely.

His mum, Hayley Guy, who has been organising the walk, said she was proud of Nathan for coming up with the suggestion.

He will be one of 20 people taking part in the walk at the time of writing, with each person involved dressing up as superheroes.

Hayley, who will be dressed as one of the Powerpuff Girls, explained why they had chosen to support Bliss.

She said: “They support families of children who have been born prematurely or have been born sick.

“They fund research and a champion who visits hospitals.

“They helped me.

“They hand out leaflets to guide you through what can happen.”

The walk will be taking place on July 12, the fourth anniversary of the death of one of Hayley’s children.

“One of our children was born at 24 weeks, lived a week and then passed away,” Hayley explained.

“Organising the walk isn’t just about the money – it’s a nice thing for the kids to do.”

If you would like to take part in the walk, which is open to the public, you can do so by phoning Hayley on 07500802592. For more information visit the Bliss Facebook page.