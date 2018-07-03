Fife mum’s photograph shortlisted for prize

A photograph by a Dairsie mum has been shortlisted in a national competition aimed at unearthing special memories that stand the test of time.

Susan Martin entered a photo of her son, William, taken in Discovery Cove at Orlando, Florida.

He had been taken to see the dolphins when he was three but fell asleep and missed them. The picture was taken nine years later, when he finally got to see the dolphins.

She said: “When I spoke to him, I said ‘I didn’t know that you wanted to see the dolphins so much.’ He said: ‘you never asked.’ So now I take time every day to ask him what his dreams are.

“This photo reminds me every day how special my boys are. The smile on William’s face just shows how much that experience meant to him.

“I also spend time with my boys speaking to them and most importantly listen to their thoughts, dreams. Dreams are important and you need to know what they are to make them possible. If I need cheering up, the smile on William’s face makes me smile.”

The Treasured Photo competition is run by Storychest. People across the UK were asked to share their favourite pictures to stand the chance of winning £100 Amazon vouchers and free Storychest subscriptions.