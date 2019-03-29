Fife museum set to re-open with new exhibitions

Fifers can learn all about the history of the Kingdom, when Fife Folk Museum reopens its doors next month.

The museum will be showing off a range of new exhibitions, while also organising a packed calendar of workshops and evening talks, when it opens again on Wednesday, April 3.

One new exhibition, ‘Victorian Life in Costume’, has been curated by University of St Andrews student Victoria Simonsen as part of her post graduate Museum and Gallery Studies course. It shows how women would have dressed, from a young age to widowhood.

The Seymour Room, which has a changing programme of heritage, arts and crafts exhibitions, will open with a display looking at 50 years of the museum.

Other rooms, including the annexe and weigh house, will also host different displays.

And for those who want to find out about other topics, there is a range of evening talks and workshops being held at the museum.

Talks will cover topics such as the history of Sutherland House, the birth of Scottish photography, and archeology and coastal erosion in Fife. Workshops will allow visitors to get a little more hands on.

“It lets the young people know the history of the area – not just Ceres,” explained Sheila Kelly, co-chairperson.

“The collection covers most of Fife. They get to see all of these things and how people used to live.”

The museum is also still looking for more volunteers to help run the museum.

To find out more about the museum and the events, visit fifefolkmuseum.org.