Fife photo competition finalist - and pooch Cody - bid for your votes

A man from Buckhaven who has been named as one of the finalists in a national photo competition with a snap of his beloved pooch Cody is urging Fifers to vote for them to win.

Local finalists of the National Chuckit! Challenge competition, Cody and owner Steve Howell, are urging the public to vote for them in their bid to win a dog-friendly Forest holiday in the UK with Forest Holidays worth £1000.

Steve's submitted photo for the Chuckit! competition.

Back by popular demand for its third year, the Chuckit! Challenge, asked fans to once again playpuparazzi – asking them to send pictures and videos of their furry best friends playing with their favourite Chuckit! toys to be in with a chance of winning the top prize.

Thanks to their keen photography skills, Cody and Steve were able to fend off over 650 other entries submitted to the Chuckit! Facebook and Twitter pages during the course of the competition, and were chosen to be in the final three by a panel of influential pet pros.

The only finalists within Fife to make it to this stage this year, Cody and Steve must now win the public vote on Facebook to become the ultimate ‘Chuckit! Challenge

Champion’ and win thetop prize of a £1,000 dog-friendly holiday, courtesy of Forest Holidays.

Steve, from Buckhaven, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have made it into the top three of the competition after seeing so many amazing entries over the last few months.

“We hope our friends, family and the local people get behind us and help us to win a holiday that Cody will be able to enjoy with us – he is the star afterall!”

To vote in the Chuckit! Challenge competition, visit the Chuckit! Facebook page here

The competition will run until 31 st July 2018, with the two runners up also receiving a hamper of Chuckit! toys and top brand doggy items from Pedigree Wholesale Ltd.