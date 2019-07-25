Fife prepares to unveil its first health and wellbeing event

The Ecology Centre in Kinghorn is breaking new ground by creating Fife’s first health and wellbeing event.

In association with Holistic Scotland Magazine and Kirkcaldy’s Mind and Body Studio, ‘Your peace, our place’, is the first event of its kind in the Kingdom and takes place on the banks of Kinghorn Loch on Saturday, August 17, from 10am to 3pm.

The Herbal Tea Tent will host Fife's first Face Yoga workshop in association with Face Yoga Scotland founder Karen Gider (pictured), who helps women exercise their way to younger-looking skin through her unique series of exercises which tighten and tone the facial muscles.

It’s will be a day filled with talks to inspire and inform, treatments, workshops, and foodie areas dedicated to the latest plant-based food and drinks.

David Stockwell, general manager of The Ecology Centre at Kinghorn. Pic: George McLuskie.

There will also be taster classes from some of Fife’s top fitness experts specialising in yoga, Nia, PiYo and strength training, as well as plenty of stalls and activities, including a women’s circle, mindful walks and shamanic drumming.

Holistic Scotland Magazine, which is Scotland’s free natural health and wellbeing publication, will debut its new herbal tea tent and chill-out zone, where health enthusiasts can grab a free herbal tea, cold infusion or alt-gin virgin drink in the Botanicals Bar and enjoy a sound healing session or guided meditation delivered by Positive Change Yoga.

The tea tent is being sponsored by Kirkcaldy’s Health Food & More, whose medical herbalist, Wendy Kelly, will be on-hand to share her expertise on all aspects of herbal medicine and recommend different tea blends for different problems and ailments.

The tent will also host Fife’s first Face Yoga workshop in association with Face Yoga Scotland founder Karen Gider, who helps women exercise their way to younger-looking skin through her unique series of exercises which tighten and tone the facial muscles.

David Stockwell, general manager at The Ecology Centre, said: “We’re excited to be bringing the best of Fife together in a celebration of health and wellbeing.

“This is a new event for Fife but one that we think showcases the best we have to offer.

“At The Ecology Centre, we know the benefits of nature for your health and wellbeing and we’re passionate about sharing our experience with as many people as possible.

“By partnering with Holistic Scotland Magazine and Mind and Body Studio, we have created an event that builds on this and brings together the best local talent and experts in this area for a truly unique experience.

“We hope that as many people as possible can come and join us for a day of health and wellbeing.”

Lynda Hamilton Parker, publishing editor of Holistic Scotland Magazine, added: “We are super excited to team up with the Ecology Centre for our first ever outdoor event, which we hope will be the first of many.”

Susan Simpson, owner of Mind & Body Studio in Kinghorn Road, Kirkcaldy, which specialises in yoga, Pilates, and a range of other fitness classes, as well as beauty treatments and complementary therapies, is sponsoring the Talk Tent. This will host talks by menopause expert and author Ruth Devlin and other top speakers.

She said: “Come and join us for a day of health and wellbeing in a beautiful location!”

○Tickets, priced £15, available from www.theecologycentre.org