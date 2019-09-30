Fife property: £1.15 million former school house with exceptional coastal views
Newburn School House has a spectacular setting on the edge of the hamlet of Newburn with superb views over the Firth of Forth and along the Fife coastline.
This superbly renovated country house has eight bedrooms and offers deceptively spacious accommodation on three floors, while the extensive grounds include lawns either side and a 0.8 acre orchard surrounded by high hedges. Listed with Savills for offers over £1,150,000, more details on the property can be found HERE