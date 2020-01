The property in Townsend Place, Kirkcaldy was built around 1880 and had been a doctor’s surgery for around 100 years. It now successfully fuses Victorian period charm including high ceilings, original McIntosh fireplaces and decorative coving, with the contemporary flair of the superb state of the art modern family dining kitchen. Situated within a prime town centre location, the property is on the market with JMc Real Estate Ltd for £265,000. More details can be found HERE

Victorian Leadlight other Buy a Photo

Reception Hallway. other Buy a Photo

Vestibule. other Buy a Photo

Main Lounge. other Buy a Photo

View more