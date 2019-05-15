Blinkbonny Farm Steading, East of Lindores - on the market for offers over �425,000.

Fife Property: 4 bedroom house in a beautiful rural location

Blinkbonny Farm Steading is a quirky detached property currently on the market for offers over £425,000.

It is situated at East of Lindores in the north of Fife, in a quiet rural area with a scenic view. It has four bedrooms so plenty of space for people with a family or to have people visit. Let’s take a look inside.

