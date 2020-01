New to the market, Dura House is a B Listed Baronial country house, set in over 8 acres of its own, wooded grounds in the rolling countryside between St Andrews and Cupar.

The house dates from the 18th century but may incorporate an older structure, said to date from the early 1600s, and features a magnificent front façade, while internally, it has a simple and practical layout and the rooms are highly functional. To the rear is a useful range of outbuildings comprising a garage, stores and workshops. On the market with Savills for offers over £875,000, more details can be found HERE

