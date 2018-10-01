Fife property: A luxury 4-bedroom family house for £995,000

The Oaks is a stunning four-bedroom detached house for sale, perfect for family living.

This modern building sits a small distance from the outskirts of St Andrews in Balone, giving easy access to the town but also a great sense of rural living.

The Oaks, Balone, St. Andrews. Yours for �995,000.

The front door leads into an inner porch from which double doors open into the entrance hall. This has marble flooring which is a common feature throughout the house, and a marble staircase which spirals up to the landing above.

The kitchen/dining room is fitted with a range of units and surfaces including a central island with a kitchen table. There is also a separate pantry, a double sink with boiling water tap and a waste disposer.

Glass bi-fold doors with in-built electric blinds open up into the gardens and walnut sliding doors lead into the formal lounge which also has glass doors that open up into the gardens.

The lounge links around to the entrance hall, off which there is also an office with fitted desks and bookshelves and a utility room with units, a sink and plumbing for washing machine and tumble dryers. A door from here connects through to the double garage.

The swimming pool and spa also sit off the hall and along with the swimming pool there is a jacuzzi, rain shower, and a steam room. Also off the entrance hall is a large under stair cupboard.

The marble staircase curves up to the first floor landing. All the bedrooms are situated off here.

The master bedroom suite has two balcony windows and an en-suite wet room with a bath, aquatic shower trays, glass screens and double marble wash hand basins.

Next to this is the master bedroom dressing room. Doors from the master bedroom open into an upper lounge/cinema room. This also connects to the landing and has a further door opening up onto the large first floor terrace.

There are three further double bedrooms all of which have fitted wardrobes and en-suite shower rooms. One of the three en-suite shower rooms also connects onto the landing.

The driveway passes through white pillars and leads up to the front of the house where there is a large concrete block parking area and access to the double garage which has electric up and over doors.

A wooden gate set into a wall gives access to a path adjacent to which there is a children’s play area. The path leads around to the back of the house.

A stainless steel spiral staircase leads up to the terrace above the garage. This can also be approached from the first floor sitting room.

For more details on this property, on the market for offers over £995,000, visit the Savills website.