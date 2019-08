This lovely semi detached house in Caiplie Court, Anstruther was originally converted from a fine stone farm steading in the 1990s and extensively renovated and re-modelled in 2008.

It has bespoke fittings throughout but retains some of the original features of East Neuk architecture, and has a balcony and sea views. This property is on the market for offers over £415,000 and is listed by Bradburne & Co. To book a viewing, click here

Bradburne & Co Buy a Photo

Bradburne & Co Buy a Photo

Bradburne & Co Buy a Photo

Bradburne & Co Buy a Photo

View more