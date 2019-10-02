editorial image

Fife property: Five bedroom villa with stunning sea views

Rarely available and beautifully presented five bedroom detached villa in a sought-after location with stunning 180 degree sea views across the Firth of Forth towards the Isle of May.

With direct access to the beach and off-street parking for several cars, this property on Shore Street, Cellardyke is ideal for a family. On the market with Fife Properties for offers over £450,000, more details can be found HERE

