Fife property: Five bedroom villa with stunning sea views

With direct access to the beach and off-street parking for several cars, this property on Shore Street, Cellardyke is ideal for a family. On the market with Fife Properties for offers over £450,000, more details can be found HERE
View more
Rarely available and beautifully presented five bedroom detached villa in a sought-after location with stunning 180 degree sea views across the Firth of Forth towards the Isle of May.
With direct access to the beach and off-street parking for several cars, this property on Shore Street, Cellardyke is ideal for a family. On the market with Fife Properties for offers over £450,000, more details can be found HERE