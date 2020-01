Formerly an arts studio, the property in Alburne Park has now been modernised and converted to create a fantastic family home with superior fixtures and fittings. On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £320,000, viewing is highly recommended. More details HERE

Living Area. other Buy a Photo

Living Area. other Buy a Photo

Inner Hall. other Buy a Photo

Bedroom 3. other Buy a Photo

View more