editorial image

Fife property: Lovely family home in quiet St Andrews street

This extended three bedroom detached villa is located in Lawmill Gardens, a quiet cul-de-sac in a popular residential area of St Andrews.

This well presented house is within walking distance to town and local primary schools, as well as being on a main bus route. On the market with Fife Properties and Lettings for offers over £345,000, more details can be found HERE

Fife Properties and Lettings
Buy a Photo
Fife Properties and Lettings
Buy a Photo
Fife Properties and Lettings
Buy a Photo
Fife Properties and Lettings
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4