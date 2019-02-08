Fife Property: Stunning converted farm cottage going for £795k

As properties go, it’s certainly unusual.

The Tosh, along with Tosh cottage near St Andrews is a gorgeous country property which is an ideal family house with stunning views and a beautiful garden.

The Tosh and Tosh Cottage

The house has two entrances providing easy access for everyday life into the utility and kitchen, and a more formal entrance through the courtyard into the atrium style hall which is flooded with natural light.

The kitchen is a classic country kitchen with pillar box red Aga cooker, fitted units and a central dining table. It also has a large walk in larder cupboard.

The dining room is currently laid out as an informal sitting room and works well either way.

There are double doors which open to the drawing room to create a superb open plan entertaining space including the music room / study which is similarly connected with sliding doors.

The conservatory is a fine sun-trap and has a wood burning stove for cooler days.

The ground floor bedroom wing is ideal for guests. The two bedrooms share a bathroom which is adjacent to the cloakroom.

On the first floor there are three further bedrooms, one of which is used as a study, and there is a family bathroom.

Tosh Cottage is also built in a traditional style. The property is single storey and the roundel sitting room adds a real wow factor to the property.

It provides excellent overflow accommodation and in the past has been an ideal grandparent’s annexe to The Tosh. Most recently the cottage has been used as a holiday let with an income of about £1,200 per week in high season.

The garden wraps around the whole property providing privacy for both house and cottage. It has been beautifully landscaped to create interest and colour throughout the seasons. The location is a haven for wildlife and the sunrises and sunsets are breathtaking.

There have been offers of over £795,000 for this property so far so if you’re interested in viewing this property visit Savills.com