editorial image

Fife Property: Stunning five bedroom detached house near St Andrews

South Kinaldy House is located in a tranquil semi rural environment surrounded by farm and woodland within close proximity to St Andrews.

This B listed stone built property is set within its own private grounds and has been ecologically and sensitively renovated. On the market with Thorntons Law LLP for offers over £685,000, viewing is a must and this can be booked HERE

Thorntpns Law LLP
Buy a Photo
Thorntpns Law LLP
Buy a Photo
Thorntpns Law LLP
Buy a Photo
Thorntpns Law LLP
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5