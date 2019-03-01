Fife property: Unusual five bedroom home with a view

This delightful detached home is situated in St Marys Road, Kirkcaldy.

This five bedroom detached house with the added bonus of a double garage, sitting within a popular residential area.

The home has some fairly unique features.

The rooms are large and offer a high level of flexibility and individuality.

The property has been well maintained by the current owners and offers comfortable accommodation, it would make for a fantastic family home.

Once inside, you will be greeted with a first class entrance hallway with stairs leading from the hallway to all apartments on this level.

The immediately impressive lounge with a large picture window displaying views of the Firth of Forth flooding the room with natural light.

A French door leads to the balcony displaying attractive views.

The dining room has more than enough space for a table and six chairs for a more formal dining experience with friends and family.

This area is sure to become the ‘hub’ of the home and the perfect place to unwind.

The kitchen has been fitted to include a good range of floor and wall mounted units with a striking work-top, providing a fashionable and efficient work-space.

There are five good sized bedrooms all double in size, one of which has a built-in wardrobe, with the master bedroom offering a large en-suite bathroom.

There is a contemporary style, fully tiled, three-piece family bathroom with an overhead shower.

There is generous storage found throughout the property and this completes the impressive accommodation.

There are well-tended front and rear gardens. To the front of the property, there is a well maintained private garden and a driveway providing off-road parking for two vehicles.

The rear garden is fully enclosed and provides a safe environment for animal and children.