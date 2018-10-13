Fife pupil Caitlyn beats reading challenge

An Auchtermuchty Primary School pupil has won a prize after taking part in the summer reading challenge.

More than 3000 children took part in the challenge, reading six books of their choice and collecting prizes along the way.

But it was nine-year-old Caitlyn Eadie who scooped a comic-themed bean bag, which she picked up from the village’s library, for completing the challenge.

The reading for pleasure initiative – organised by The Reading Agency and sponsored by Tesco Bank in Scotland – enjoyed one of its most successful years ever in Fife libraries with upwards of 6000 Fife school children registering to take part.

Sabrina Maguire, young people’s service development officer for ONFife Libraries, said: “We couldn’t be happier with the unbelievable response to this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

“Well done to Caitlyn and Dylan who represent more than 6000 Fife children who took part this year.

“The Mischief Makers theme and The Beano celebration really captured the imagination of readers – and our whoopee cushion prizes helped too!

“The success of the challenge is down to the brilliant efforts of library colleagues across Fife and we can all share in the amazing fact that more than 74,000 books were read as part of the Challenge this year – proof of the immense importance of libraries and the continued joy of reading.

“We’re already looking forward to 2019!”