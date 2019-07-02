Fife rowing club benefits from shop’s generosity

A small shop in Anstruther which is packed full of new, used and unwanted goods is supporting local charities, good causes and many others.

The Community Kist, run by Elizabeth Gordon sells donated items, and the money raised is given back to the community via donations supporting local groups and organisations.

The St Ayles Rowing Club have just received another generous donation from Elizabeth and the Community Kist.

The group of rowers are currently training hard for the 2020 Skiff World Championships being held in Stranraer next year and who said: “We will endeavour to make Anstruther proud.”

A spokesman commented: “The continued support for the rowing club from Elizabeth is greatly appreciated. We are only a small organisation and finding funding to support what we do is more difficult every year.

“This funding from the Community Kist will contribute to the continued success of the St Ayles Rowing Club.”

The best achievement for the club to date was winning a gold medal at the 2016 World Championships along with a handful of other silver and bronze medal wins.