Fife’s first health and wellbeing day hailed a success

Rest and relaxation was guaranteed at Fife’s first outdoor health and wellbeing event in Kinghorn at the weekend.

The Ecology Centre, in association with Holistic Scotland Magazine and Mind & Body Studio, Kirkcaldy held their first outdoor health and wellbeing day – ‘Your peace, our place’ - on Saturday and it was a roaring success.

Yoga and fitness classes were held at the event. Pic: George McLuskie.

You may also be interested in:

Fife house price revealed

Police probe spate of ballbearing attacks in Fife town

Mossmorran faces lengthy shutdown

From left: Susan Simpson, from Mind & Body Studio in Kirkcaldy, David Torrance, town MSP and Shannon Watson from Mind & Body Studio. Pic: George McLuskie.

Attendees came from all over Fife and beyond to enjoy inspiring talks covering a host of health and wellbeing topics; including the menopause with author Ruth Devlin.

There were shamanic drumming sessions running all day with Liz Harris, massage therapies, yoga and fitness classes, treatments and live music all day.

David Stockwell, general manager of The Ecology Centre, said: “It was a wonderful occasion at the centre – it was our main fundraising event of the year and it’s been a great success!

“We’re delighted so many people have joined us and enjoyed everything on offer. “We would like to thank everyone for coming along, especially to all the providers for supporting this event and everyone around Kinghorn Loch.

A number of relaxing activities took place at the event on the banks of Kinghorn Loch. Pic: George McLuskie.

“We enjoyed it so much, planning is already underway for another one next year!” Carolyn Bell, who attended the event, said: “I had a fabulous time. Congratulations to all who were part of it and organised it.

“I loved doing sun salutations to a blue sky and beautiful lochside setting. The chocolate brownies from The Roasting Project were divine and the goodie bags were wonderful!”

She added: “Great atmosphere with gorgeous people. Thank you all!”

A number of activities took place at The Ecology Centre in Kinghorn. Pic: George McLuskie.