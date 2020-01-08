Fife’s food and drink sector heads to major exhibition

Fife companies will show off their wares at a speciality food show this month.

A total of 23 businesses are taking part in the Speciality Food Show at Glasgow’s SECC from January 19-21.

A number have received assistance from Fife Council’s trade development programme, which supports companies to attend shows and exhibitions in the UK and abroad.

The local authority’s economic development team has also provided a range of support to businesses, including advice and information, to customised training.

This support allows small and medium sized businesses the chance to exhibit to around 1000 dedicated food buyers of delis, farm shops, speciality food retailers and food hall buyers.

To enhance the promotion of the businesses, the council will be exhibiting the very best offerings from Fife food and drink producers at the show.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of the economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, said: “We know there’s significant potential to further develop the Food and Drink sector and as a Council we’re delighted to be able to help local businesses showcase their produce at the only trade show for the speciality Food and Drink market in Scotland.

“This is part of the continual roll-out of the Food and Drink Action Plan which is designed to ensure that business support is available from Fife Council and its partners to Fife Food and Drink companies of all sizes.”

The companies includeCoul Brewing, Tayport Distillery, St Andrews Brewing Company Ltd, Cook Books by Christopher Trotter, The Farmers Son, The Wee Tea Company, and Pittenween Preserves.