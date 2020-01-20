Fife’s Harry Potter fans set for a week of wizard celebrations

Harry Potter fans in Fife can look forward to the sixth annual night in celebration of the boy wizard.

OnFife, which runs the regions theatres, museums and galleries, will pay homage to the famous character created by JK Rowling in February.

Magic, Muggles, witches and wizards will descend on events which form part of he sixth annual Harry Potter Book Night and The Triwizard Tournament.

You can add your name to the Goblet of Fife, dress up as your favourite character, grab your wands and bring your imagination to the library to take on the challenges of The Triwizard Tournament?

Organised by publishers Bloomsbury, the actual night is celebrated on February 6, but OnFife Libraries have planned a whole host of events throughout that week.

Some events to look out for include:

Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries on Saturday, February 1, and Kirkcaldy Galleries on Sunday 2nd – crafts, quizzes, quidditch, challenges and riddles, as part of the regular ‘Weekends With The Family’ events.

Rothes Halls on Thursday, 6 February – get crafty with Hogwarts-themed activities and enjoy a super slimy potion-making class.

Events are suitable for ages five and above.

Potter fans can find a full list of all events at www.onfife.com