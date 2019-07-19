Fife’s inspiring women honoured in new awards

Two Fife businesswomen have made it their mission to prove Fife Women Rock!

Annie Crow, from Kinghorn, and Cara Forrester, from Kirkcaldy, have joined forces to organise an awards show, called Fife Women Rock, which will take place on Thursday, September 12, at 7 pm at the Harbour ViewHotel, Kinghorn. The awards will celebrate fabulous women in business and those who’ve made a difference in their local community. Despite the awards being launched just a month ago, over 500 nominations have already been received.

Cara Forrester, editor, Queendom of Fife website (Pic: Shootsweet Photography)

After the closing date for nominations, those with the most votes go before an independent panel of judges who’ll decide on the eventual winners, to be announced on the night.

Annie, a business coach who also runs the Confidence with Annie group, said: “There are so many savvy women in business in Fife but all too often, they don’t know it and are very under-confident.

You may also be interested in:

Mossmorran owners hit out at campaign group over meeting snub

Annie Crow, co-organiser of the Queendom of Fife awards 2019

Police probe sexual assault on Fife train

Spot yourself in our Burntisland Highland Games photo gallery

Property - see inside this stunning six bedroom Fife house for sale

“They don’t realise the quality products and services they offer make a difference.

“What better way to give hard-working local women a confidence boost than to have a whole night where their hard work and efforts are appreciated and celebrated?”

As well as the business awards, the women have also included a community award section.

Cara, editor of Queendom of Fife, explained: “Every day we come across amazing women who are community spirited or doing things for others, but who go largely unnoticed.

“The sort of local lady who goes above and beyond without wanting any thanks for it.

“How brilliant will it be to say to those unsung queens of their community - we see you and we want to thank you for the difference you’ve made.”

And although the nominations have been flooding in, there’s one category which hasn’t been as popular as the others.

Cara added: “We need more nominations for the young woman of the year award – I know the readers of the Press will know someone who fits the bill so I’d urge them to nominate!”

Tickets are now on sale for the awards on Eventbrite and a percentage of sales will go to a local charity.

nTo buy a ticket for the first Fife Women Rock awards search for Fife Woman Rock awards at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Nominations for the awards categories can be made online HERE www.queendomoffife.com until Sunday, July 21, at 8 pm.