Fife SANDS summer family day this weekend

Fife Sands stillbirth and neonatal death society’s summer family day is taking place this Sunday.

The annual event – which brings bereaved families together at Lochore Meadows to offer a time for reflection, chat and have a picnic – is held during Sands Awareness Month, which aims to break the silence about baby loss.

This year marks two significant milestones in the life of Sands – the UK charity marks its 40th year of operation and in Fife it has been supporting families for 25 years. As part of the anniversary’s activities, Sands has created the Finding the Words campaign, with a short film aimed at helping people who may not know what to say to bereaved parents, to help acknowledge their loss and feelings.

Lyndsey Smith, Fife Sands chairman, said: “Losing a baby – or babies – is heartbreaking, difficult and often very lonely. Sands offers support to families and importantly helps people feel they’re not alone, by offering befriending and support meetings, and through events including this weekend’s family day, where families get to know each other and together remember their babies briefly known, forever loved.

“Our volunteers are proud to be part of a charity which has helped families for years.”

The family day will take place from noon to 2pm. There will be a bouncy castle, face painting, tombola, snack van and balloon art. The time for reflection will be held at 2pm with accompaniment by Songburds choir.