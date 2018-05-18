Fife singer Seonaid Aitken shortlisted for two Scottish Jazz Awards

A Glenrothes vocalist has been shortlisted in two categories in the Scottish Jazz Awards.

Seonaid, from Glenrothes, is in the running for the Best Vocalist Award and her band Rose Room is a finalist for the Best Band/Ensemble Award.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony, in association with Hands Up for Trad, at St Luke’s in Glasgow on Sunday, June 3.

Seonaid – an award-winning violinist, vocalist and pianist – has played regularly with the Orchestra of Scottish Opera for 17 years. She specialises in Gypsy Jazz, performing extensively with Rose Room, and as a guest with Swing 2018, the Tim Kliphuis Sextet and Martin Taylor MBE.

She also plays in country/bluegrass and traditional Scottish/Irish folk styles, featuring recently with country band Ashton Lane and touring for several years with Idlewild frontman and folk singer Roddy Woomble.

Currently the Honorary President of the Glenrothes Amateur Musical Association, she also enjoys sharing her knowledge of musical theatre and performance as a judge for the Frisson Foundation’s Primary School Glee Challenge held across Scotland.

Rose Room have been nominated for Best band for the third year in a row.

Based in Glasgow, the quartet features Seonaid, Jimmy Moon on double bass, Tam Gallagher on rhythm guitar and Tom Watson on lead guitar.

Rose Room have headlined all the major Scottish jazz festivals, appearing at the celebrated Shetland Folk Festival, and have toured Ireland performing at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

The Scottish Jazz Awards shortlist was selected by a panel of industry specialists, including press and promoters, with the public able to choose the winners by voting for their favourites at www.jazzfest.co.uk

Jill Rodger, director of Glasgow Jazz Festival who are hosting this year’s Scottish Jazz Awards, said: “The awards are a great opportunity to recognise and reward some of the brilliant musicians we have on the Scottish jazz scene.”