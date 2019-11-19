Fife store backs Santa Paws appeal for rescue pets

A Fife shop is backing a nation al campaign to make sure no pet is forgotten this Christmas.

Pets At Home, in Kirkcaldy, is supporting the ‘Santa Paws’ appeal to raise funds for animals spending the festive season in a rescue centre.

It is fundraising for Greyhound Rescue Fife, as part of the annual campaign led by Support Adoption For Pets, the UK’s largest grant giving pet charity.

The appeal, which runs until Christmas Eve, is raising money to help pay for essential vet bills and care costs over the festive period.

The team at Pets at Home Kirkcaldy will be giving customers the opportunity to support the appeal by donating at store tills.

Hayley Smith, store manager at Pets at Home Kirkcaldy, said: “We’re proud and excited to be raising money for Greyhound Rescue Fife as part of this year’s Santa Paws appeal, and we hope our customers and the people of Kirkcaldy will get involved and support us with our fundraising.

“We have ambitious fundraising plans, and every donation will go towards helping a rescue pet in need.”

Amy Wilson, support adoption for Pets fundraising manager, said: “Every year we are amazed by the generosity of Pets at Home customers and pet owners, and we are delighted to be able to launch the Santa Paws appeal once again.

“We hope that people will spare a moment’s thought for those pets who sadly find themselves without a home for Christmas this year.

“Every donation helps, and giving as little as just 50p can make a huge difference to a rescue pet.

“It is our mission to ensure that no pet in a rescue centre gets forgotten about, not just at Christmas but all year round.”

To find out more about Support Adoption For Pets or to support the charity visit https://www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/santa-paws/.