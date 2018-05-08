Fife students enjoy spring ski trip in Andorra

A group of Balwearie High pupils have recently returned from another ski trip to Vallnord in Andorra.

Twenty pupils (five from Auchmuty High ) and three teachers – Mrs McLean and Mrs Slade from Balwearie, and Mr Deaves from Auchmuty – travelled to Andorra on March 30 for a week.

This year, they stayed in the four-star Hotel Panorama in the centre of Andorra la Vella where they had everything on their doorstep.

They enjoyed shopping trips every afternoon, swimming in the hotel pool, delicious dinner one night in an Italian pizzeria, and on the last night they had a bit of fun and team competition with a scavenger hunt in the town.

They all enjoyed four hours of skiing tuition a day and received award certificates on the last day.

The trip was, on the whole injury free, with only a few bumps and bruises, and the progress made by everyone was amazing.

