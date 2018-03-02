Fife students get a little taste of Italian cuisine and culture

Why does Italian food taste so good?

Culinary Arts students from Fife College have been finding out the answer on a once in a lifetime trip to Italy where they learned about Italy’s finest ingredients from pasta and cheese to wine and coffee.

A group of 23 students visited Treviso in Italy where they participated in Italian lessons, visited a cheese factory and watched how to make fresh pasta from the family who invented the Bellini cocktail.

The trip was an opportunity for apprentice chefs to improve their skills and gain cultural awareness.

Fife College applied to the Erasmus+ programme in 2016 and were delighted to be awarded funds to take students and staff on the food fact finding trip.

Lindsey Robertson, project co-ordinator, said: “We’re delighted to have been successful in this programme which is a fantastic opportunity for our students to learn and be inspired by Italian food, culture and language.

“We’re certain that this trip will have an enormous positive effect on the students work in college and their confidence, giving them the inspiration and drive to do well in the industry and an experience which will remain with them their whole lives.”

Bryan McCabe, director of business, enterprise and tourism, added: “The UK hospitality Industry is keen to attract more cooks with sound knowledge of internationally infused cuisine.

“This project, which blends foreign expertise with what students currently learn on their course at Fife College, is the perfect way to help ensure we are producing talented chefs of the future.”