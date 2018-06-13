Fife teen named as finalist for gaming award

A Colinsburgh teenager has been named among the finalists in a nationwide competition to find the game designers of the future.

James Doran (16) put forward the games concept ‘Cross Beat’ – his paper-based video game idea.

He is among 60 finalists from across the UK vying for the Game Concept Award.

James said: “I’m excited about getting to the finals as with my passion for games, I would always think about concepts for games and with my team we have managed to get this far.”

The finalists were announced by BAFTA, and the winners will be revealed at a special ceremony in London next month.

If James does go on to win the award next month, he will see his idea turned into a prototype by a team of developers.

As well as that, he would also receive a host of prizes, including games, hardware, software licenses, tours of games studios and a mentor from the games industry to help him develop his skills further.

The BAFTA Young Game Designers (YGD) competition gives young people the chance to design and create their own game.

The annual initiative was designed to demonstrate the creativity that goes in to game design, and to give young people, and their teachers, a clearer understanding of the many rewarding careers to be had within the industry.

Previous entrants have gone on to attract commercial interest, as well as a nomination at the British Academy Games Awards.