Fife tour guide helps spread the love of Scotland in new campaign

A Fife tour guide is playing a starring role in VisitScotland’s latest campaign to encourage more tourists to the country.

Lesley Bathgate, who works at Falkland Palace, features in a video in the ‘Tour Guide Tales’, part of the Only in Scotland drive to showcase the unique experiences and hidden gems you can discover across Scotland throughout the year.

Falkland Palace tour guide Lesley Bathgate. Pic: VisitScotland

The next chapter of the ‘Scotland is Now’ campaign will reinforce the country’s position as a warm, welcoming and creative nation and is the result of extensive visitor research. This showed the need for more investment at the start of the visitor’s booking process by providing inspiration and ideas to encourage people to decide on a trip to Scotland.

It includes focusing on trends such as wellness and the importance of holidays that give the visitor the option for activities, experiences and getting a sense of the local way of life.

And local tour guides from around the country will provide the backbone of the campaign, telling compelling stories which will be shown on visitscotland.com and other media, focusing on guides based in the Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Galloway and Aberdeen, as well as Falkland Palace.

VisitScotland has invested around £2m in the campaign with marketing planned in Germany, France, USA, UK and China.

Pic: VisitScotland.

In addition to its marketing activity, VisitScotland is also working with the tourism industry to involve them in the campaign with an industry toolkit, video and downloadable images for them to use and showcase their own unique experiences or what’s in the local area.

Vicki Miller, director of marketing at VisitScotland, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to continue our work in supporting the sustainable growth in tourism by encouraging further seasonal and regional spread from visitors across Scotland.

“We’ve worked closely with the tourism industry to ensure we give them the tools to be able to support our Only in Scotland activity and help us showcase the breadth of attractions and experience our beautiful country has to offer.”