Fife trio cause ‘Carnage’ in new TV show

Three Levenmouth friends have taken part in a new TV show which sees 30 weaponised vehicles clash in the desert.

John Davies and Scott McPhail from Methil and Ryan Wight from Buckhaven featured in Sky One show Carnage, which debuted on Sunday afternoon.

The armoured Ford Sierra.

Teams of engineers and mechanics from across the UK were challenged to turn regular cars into fighting machines, before battling against each other in three arenas, with the last vehicle left mobile the winner.

The Levenmouth trio, who created their machine at Glenlyon Place in Leven, transformed a simple Ford Sierra into a fighting machine, attaching armour plating and stripping out the inside of the vehicle.

John said the group had seen the advert seeking entrants online, and decided to enter as a “bit of laugh”.

A year later they were preparing to battle it out in South Africa, competing against other creations from across the UK.

The group, called ‘The Unit’, carried out the work to the car in Leven, before it was shipped off to South Africa.

The group did give the vehicle a test run during one of the track days in Crail.

“We got some strange looks,” John said.

“Folks were wondering what it was. We looked a little bit out of place.”

John said he would recommend people apply to take part in the future, describing it as a “great experience”.

“It was surreal,” he added. “You are out in the desert, there’s no phone signal, three hours north of Cape Town, It’s a stunning place. It had its high and low points – but it was a fantastic experience.”