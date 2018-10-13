Fife university technicians Andy and Steve heading on alien hunt

Two members of staff at the University of St Andrews are hunting for aliens in a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

IT technicians Steve McLeod and Andy Braid are touring the sites of the most famous reports of alien landings and abductions in the United States.

Steve and Andy started with a couple of days in Nevada City before beginning the trip with Andy’s brother Peter, across the American desert, taking in iconic sights such as Lake Tahoe, the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley and the Valley of the Gods.

Their 3500-mile journey will cross five states, ending up at Roswell where in 1947 it was believed aliens had landed, creating a media frenzy, before the incident was dismissed as a crashed weather balloon by the US military.

Steve (53) from Broughty Ferry, said: “This is a bucket list item for me, like seeing the Earth from space. It’s been a dream to visit these places I have watched on television and finally get a chance to see them for myself.”

Andy (59) from Crail, added: “My brother has been asking me to join him on this trip for a while now and the time finally felt right to go now.

“Aliens are a fascination for both of us, there has to be something in it.”

The pair will spend around three weeks in the United States before returning home to Scotland.