Fife venues join the line-up for 2018’s Festival of Museums

Scotland’s Festival of Museums is returning for its most fun-filled celebration ever.

From May 18-20, the festival will feature over 100 incredible events across the length and breadth of Scotland, including 12 in Fife.

Created and co-ordinated by Museums Galleries Scotland, Festival of Museums encourages Scotland’s museums to provide visitors with the opportunity to enjoy exciting, entertaining and surprising events, day or night at museums and galleries over one weekend.

There is a range of events for all ages and interests taking place in the Fife area, including:

• Digital Punk, The Andrew Carnegie Birthplace Museum, Dunfermline, May 19 – a hands-on event where visitors will transform ordinary objects into digital musical instruments via the museum’s innovative Sensatronic-Lab.

• A Conversation with Richard Jobson, Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries, May 19 – a relaxed afternoon with Richard Jobson, lead singer of Scottish punk rock group The Skids, who will share his memories of the punk rock era and read excerpts from his autobiography, Into the Valley.

• St Andrew’s Golf History walking tour, The British Golf Museum, May 19 – an expertly guided walking tour, where visitors will discover iconic locations in St Andrews, which helped make golf the sporting phenomenon it is today.

• Martyrs, Masons and Monarchs at St Andrew’s Castle & Cathedral, May 20 – these two iconic venues are joining forces to celebrate Scotland’s medieval history. Visitors can try their hand at stone carving, tour the historic buildings and meet characters from the past.

• Vintage Bus Open Day, Scottish Vintage Bus Museum, May 20 – a nostalgic journey back in time featuring over 160 buses from the 1920s through to the 1990s. Visitors can hop aboard the vehicles from the museum collection and even take a trip around the surrounding towns and villages.

Sarah Burry-Hayes, marketing manager at Museums Galleries Scotland, said: “The programme for the 2018 Festival of Museums is bursting with fun events that spark the imagination and celebrate culture.

“Museums and galleries in Fife have planned a range of incredible events that will inspire local people to experience Scotland’s history, art and culture in interactive, unexpected and hands-on ways.’

For a full programme of events, visit the website {http:\\www.festivalofmuseums.com|here|click}.