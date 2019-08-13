Fife wedding venue and cafe granted alcohol licence

A wedding venue and cafe in Fife can now serve alcohol.

The Rhynd, in Leuchars, gained permission from Fife Licensing Board on Monday.

It was a former dairy farm, with many of the buildings now converted.

The cattle shed is now an events space, and the grain store has been re-purposed as a cafe.

Edward Foster, owner, asked the board for the licence, saying: “We are an events space and cafe that heroes local produce. We would love to be able to extend that to local drinks as well.

“We have our own bar services and we hope to introduce some local drinks into the cafe.”

Mr Foster originally applied with a capacity of 440, but this was capped at 170 due to the number of toilets available on site.

Councillor Alistair Cameron asked how the venue felt about the capacity being more than halved.

Mr Foster said the original application was an error of judgement, adding: “We have never had any more than 170 in the venue, so that is more than enough for what we need.”

The application was granted unanimously by councillors.