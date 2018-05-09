Fife woman in final of Miss Scotland competition

An East Neuk woman has been selected as a finalist in the Miss Scotland 2018 competition.

Stella Gooding (20) from Elie, will find out if she has won at a glittering ceremony in Glasgow next month, and if chosen could represent Scotland at the Miss World final in China at the end of 2018.

This is the first time Stella has entered the Miss Scotland competition, having no previous experience in similar events, and was persuaded to enter by her family.

She said: “I feel the prestigious and brilliantly organised competition is not just about being a pretty face, but more importantly about being beautiful on the inside. I hope to become a role model for young women, and an ambassador for Scotland.”

Stella has selected Breast Cancer Now Scotland as her charity, which is close to her heart as it has affected family members and friends.

Stella has been raising funds through donations, and will be taking part in various events.

At the end of the month she will be taking part in the Edinburgh Half Marathon, has organised a beach cricket charity event in Elie, and hopes to ride a static bike in-store as an 85 minute work place challenge – aiming high at 85 miles.

Stella works as a beauty advisor at Boots in St Andrews, and hopes to go to university in the future to study photography. She added: “My confidence has grown during the competition and I am loving the buzz and excitement, making some super friends along the way.”