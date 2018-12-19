Fife woman’s book details frank account of abuse as child

A Markinch woman has written a frank book detailing the horrific abuse she says she was subjected to while growing up in Essex.

Yvonne Mandeville, who has lived in Markinch for the last two decades, wrote about her experiences in the 50s and 60s, when she claims she was physically, emotionally and sexually abused.

More than half a century later, Yvonne has now released a book, The Girl in the Kings Arms.

She says it was something she “had to do”.

“I have kept quiet for decades about what went on, because as a child I was sworn to secrecy,” Yvonne explained.

“I suppose that initially this was in some way ‘cathartic’ as they say, but the more I remembered, the more I wrote, and the more my feelings of horror and revulsion of my treatment emerged.

“Things like music and smells triggered my senses and memories of what used to go on.

“Somehow, I could see that this was gradually evolving into a book.”

Yvonne said the treatment she received during her youth had a “detrimental affect of my confidence and feelings of self-worth”.

She said she is not sure whether writing the book had helped.

However, the 69-year-old added: “The reaction to my book so far though has given me the feelings of self worth that I didn’t have before.”

The book can be bought on Amazon or at www.ypdbooks.com/biography/1814-the-girl-in-the-kings-arms-YPD02002.html.