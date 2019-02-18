Fifer Iain signs up for Resolution Run event after losing his mum to devastating stroke

A Fife man is gearing up to make his first ever charity run in memory of his mum.

Iain Vincent, from Glenrothes, made a New Year’s resolution to make his debut in the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association after losing his um to a catastrophic stroke.

It takes place on March 3 at Cramond Foreshore in Edinburgh.

You may also be interested in:

Police appeal after serious sexual assault in Fife

Train fire forces emergency evacuation at fire station

Man left with scar after being slashed at Fife party

Iain said”: “I am proud to be running in the Resolution Run as a stroke in memory of my mum who had a stroke. It has made me much more aware of how devastating a stroke can be and how it can affect individuals and families.

“I want more people to know what a stroke is and raise funds to help those who have had a stroke.”

Angela Macleod, Communications Manager at the Stroke Association, said: “A Resolution Run is exactly that – a resolution for the New Year that counts. It’s the ideal event for people in Fife who want to do something fun together, while getting more active in 2019.

“In Scotland there are over 13,000 strokes every year. Our latest research shows that by training and taking part in a Resolution Run, you are helping to lower your stroke risk.

“The funds raised also mean we can reach out to more stroke survivors and their families to offer the support that they may need to rebuild their lives.

For more information about entering or volunteering at the Resolution Run, visit www.resolutionrun.org.uk