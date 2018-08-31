Fifers invited to step back in time - and raise cash for charity

A Fife resident is offering guests the chance to turn back time and step into a 1940s time capsule while raising funds for charity.

Damon Wilkinson, a volunteer host and driver with Contact the Elderly which helps to eradicate loneliness among older people, is conducting tours this weekend (Sept 1) of his beautifully preserved home which has remained largely untouched for eight decades.

The Forties House, in Cupar, was built in 1936 as a comfortable, modern, family home and is furnished entirely with authentic pieces from the 1930s and 1940s, including all technology, appliances and household wares that were available at the time.

Mr Wilkinson and his partner, who have lived there since 2012, maintain the house in authentic vintage fashion and are inviting visitors to share the traditional 1940s atmosphere, from the crackle of the gramophone to the retro waft of carbolic soap.

The house is among the unique properties in East Fife taking part in this year’s Doors Open Day on Sunday (Sept 2) and is already fully booked. But as a special fundraising event for Contact the Elderly he is also opening his doors on Saturday (Sept 1) for tours, with a suggested £5 donation per person to go to the charity.

Damon said: “Last year’s event was so popular that demand was twice what we could accommodate. This year it made sense to double the opportunities for people to see the house – and to raise cash for a charity which is making a real difference to the lives of socially-isolated older people.

“We truly love the house and the era and are delighted to be able to share it for such a good cause.”

To book a tour at the Forties House to raise funds for the charity email hello@fortieshouse.co.uk.