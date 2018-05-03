Fifers quitting smoking get new offer of help

Fife smokers thinking about giving up have been urged to get support to help them through the first 72 hours, and beyond.

Aileen Campbell, Public Health Minister, has highlighted the free help and advice offered by Scotland’s Quit Your Way service.

A campaign signposting the support available from the Quit Your Way service has already resulted in a 136 per cent rise in helpline calls and webchats in the past three weeks, compared with the same period the previous year.

The campaign acknowledges that for some people the first 72 hours of quitting can be particularly tough as the body craves nicotine, but that with the right support smokers are twice as likely to stop smoking for good.

New research highlights that almost three quarters of smokers (73 per cent) in Scotland have attempted to quit in the past, with one in five (22 per cent) currently trying2.

Three quarters of those surveyed (75 per cent) agreed that the first 72 hours of giving up smoking are the hardest, with 82 per cent stating that the mental cravings can be harder to overcome than the physical cravings when quitting2.

Ms Campbell said: “Not everyone finds quitting smoking easy and the first 72 hours can be tough. But with the right support, people can get through those initial difficult days and beyond.

“Trained Quit Your Way advisers are on hand to help people deal with the triggers that make them want to smoke, such as after a meal, or when out with friends.

“If you’re thinking about stopping smoking, getting the support that’s right for you can hugely increase your chances of having a successful quit attempt, and stopping for good.”

Sheila Duffy, Chief Executive of health charity ASH Scotland, said: “Making that choice for yourself is key. Some smokers just stop, and find it easier than they thought. For others it can take a number of tries to find out what works best. Each time you try, you will learn something about yourself.

“There’s no one way that works for everyone, but quitting smoking is well worth it however many attempts it takes to succeed. It’s the best thing you can do for your own health and for those you love.”