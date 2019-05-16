Fifers urged to record final wishes as part of Good Death Week

Locals are being invited to discuss and record their funeral wishes with celebrants in Burntisland this Saturday as part of Good Death Week Scotland.

Cally and Wullie Fitzsimmons, from Silver Threads, would like people to share their wishes at the free event from 10am to 2pm at their business based in the High Street.

Cally said: “We are having an event this Saturday in Burntisland, as part of Good Death Week Scotland.

“We are inviting people to come along and discuss their funeral wishes and they then receive a parchment paper copy to take away with them and file.

“As celebrants it breaks our hearts the number of families torn apart by not knowing a loved one’s wishes. Maybe a wife knows completely different wishes from her spouse’s parents and great animosity is formed.

“Locals are invited to drop in and sit with either myself or Wullie or one of the Silver Threads team and fill out their My Funeral Wishes sheet. It is a free event but donations are welcome.”

There will also be refreshments and a raffle on the day.

She added: “People can pop in for an informal chat and ask any questions they might have.”

Good Death Week, which is on from May 13-19, is being run by Scottish charity Good Life, Good Death, Good Grief which is an alliance of organisations and individuals that want to work together to raise public awareness of ways of dealing with death, dying and bereavement. Good Death Week aims to promote more open and supportive attitudes to death and bereavement.