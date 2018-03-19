Fifers urged to send in daffodil-inspired pieces for festival

The organisers of the upcoming Daffodil Festival are urging locals to send in their best music and photographs inspired by daffodils.

Scotland’s Daffodil Festival will be held at Backhouse Rossie Estate near Collessie on April 14 and 15.

The festival will have talks, tours and much more, all based around daffodils.

Ahead of the festival, the organisers have set up two competitions.

For the first, locals are being urged to send in demo tracks based on the theme of daffodils.

The organisers say the shortlisted tracks will be listened to by a talent scout from a major record label.

For the second competition, people are asked to send in their best photographs featuring daffodils.

Images can be in colour or black and white, and should be medium or high resolution.

The winner will be chosen by artist Allan Watson and designer John Doyle, with the picture then put on display at the Backhouse Heritage and Education Centre from April until September.

The deadline is April 1. Submit your soundcloud link or picture to info@backhouserossie.co.uk.