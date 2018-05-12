Fifers wanted for 10,000ft charity skydive

Anyone who has ever fancied free falling from 10,000 feet can now realise their dream.

Scottish Huntington’s Association (SHA) is on the lookout for daredevils in the Fife area to take part in a charity skydive.

The charity supports families impacted by the degenerative neurological condition Huntington’s Disease (HD) and is looking for people willing to take the plunge to help raise funds.

Linda Winters, SHA community fund-raiser, said: “This is a great opportunity to experience one of the ultimate adrenalin rushes, hurtling through the sky at 120mph with the added advantage of raising our profile and lots of money to help fund our work.”

It is estimated there are around 1100 people living with HD in Scotland and up to 6000 potentially at risk.

The skydive will take place at Fife Airport, Glenrothes on June 23. SHA is asking skydivers to commit to raising a minimum of £499.

Contact Linda to register on 0141 848 0308 or email linda.winters@hdscotland.org.