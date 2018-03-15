Fifers wanted for new series of Stopping Scotland’s Scammers

People in Fife are being sought for a new series of a popular STV show.

In ‘Stopping Scotland’s Scammers’ STV highlights the increasing rise in financial scams using real life case studies and reveals how you can better protect yourself against fraud.

One in eight people in Scotland fall victim to fraud, with £394 million lost to scams in Scotland last year.

Following a successful first series, the show is coming back to the channel, and wants to hear from Fifers who have lost money to a scam, or know someone who has.

You can get in touch with the team to tell them your story on 0800 747 17 17 (all calls are free. Or just email yourstories@stv.tv

For more information on the show and the kind of scams they’ve covered before, click here.