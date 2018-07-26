Final weekend of stand-up comedy at Fife’s theatres

A summer of stand-up comedy draws to a close this weekend.

OnFife’s Comedy Café closes its doors with a Fringe preview special at Adam Smith Theatre and Rothes Halls on Friday, and the Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline and Lochgelly Theatre on Saturday.

The format is simple: Three guest comedians – ranging from upcoming rookies to crowd pleasing veterans – and a compère keep guests in laughs for a two-hour show in the four venue bars around the region on the last weekend of the month.

At the Adam Smith, compere Raymond Mearns introduces Gary Little (pictured), Mick Neven, and Sebastian Del Ozzo

Neven is one of Australia’s busiest comedians whose material is observant, sharp and satirical, highlighting the foibles of modern life in a likeable and relatable fashion.

You can also catch Little and Neven along with Megan Shandley, and compère Joe Heenan At Rothes Halls,

On Saturday, Bill Dewar is MC at Carnegie where the bill includes Fringe regular, Vladimir McTavish, plus David Callan, and Mick Neven

At Lochgelly Centre the line-up includes Neven, Megan Shandley, Stephen Carlin, and compère Raymond Mearns

Verdi Clark, programming manager said: “We’ve had heartening feedback from our audiences since launching this comedy gig series with Raymond Mearns back in January.

“This month, it made sense to offer Fifers a taste of what’s to come across the bridge before the spotlight moves over to Edinburgh for the whole of August.

Ticket details from www.onfife.com