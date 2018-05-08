Five shows to see in Fife in the next 10 days

Here’s five great shows coming to theatres near you over the next few days:

Friday May 11

Barluath, Carnegie Hall:

Get set to tap your feet and move to the sounds of a diverse and innovative Glasgow-based Scottish folk band

Rant, Rothes Halls:

Nominated ‘Folk Band of the Year’ at the Scots Trad Awards 2016, the four-piece band has just released its second album. if you enjoy fiddle music, they are among the best ...

Sunday May 13

Jonathon Watson, Carnegie Hall

The Actors’ Studio season continues with a chat and a QA&A with the man behind Only An Excuse, and most recently seen in BBC2’s huge hit, Two Doors Down.

Thursday May 17

Tom Stade, Adam Smith Theatre

A welcome return to these parts for the Canadian stand-up now resident in Edinburgh. You’ve seen him on the telly in shows such as Live At The Apollo ... now see him on stage in the Kingdom!

Friday May 18

Keep It Cash, Adam Smith Theatre

A salute to the Man In Black – a man with historic roots to these parts – and one of our finest songwriters.

Keep It Cash do what it says on the tin, and bring the music of the great man to life

They chart his life and times from early days to the finale of the American recordings which saw Cash re-interpret some classic songs.

It’s a must-see for any fans of Mr C!

Ticket info at the box xoffices or HERE On Fife