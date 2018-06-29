‘Flying Fifers’ set to cycle for armed forces charity

A group cyclists from Levenmouth will be riding hundreds of miles to support a leading armed forces charity.

The ‘Flying Fifers’ will set off from Leven on Saturday, riding 120 miles per day until they reach the French commune of Compiègne where the 1918 Armistice was signed.

The group will be raising funds for Poppyscotland, a charity they have supported for several years. They have already raised more than £50,000 for the charity and this year they have taken The 1918 Poppy Pledge – a year-long charitable challenge that calls on people to raise £1918 to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the beginning of the end of World War I.

Leading the cycling quartet is Thomas Bremner (45), who served in the Royal Signals from 1989 to 1998 and now works as a self-employed labourer.

He is joined by Sandy Cunningham (50) and father and son John (51) and Joel Duffin (25).

All four men are from the Levenmouth area. Their support driver is Rodney MacConnochie (51) from Leven.

Thomas said: “I am the only one with a military background; the other lads have none, which makes their efforts for Poppyscotland even more special as they have a massive respect for the sacrifices that have been made by our armed forces and they like to support our armed forces in anyway they can.

“The cycle will hopefully raise vital funds for Poppyscotland to be able to continue the amazing work it does with our Armed Forces community.”